Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO opened at $71.23 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $306.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

