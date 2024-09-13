Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.