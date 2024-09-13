Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $895.91 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $856.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

