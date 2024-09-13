Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YPF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $23.12 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.