Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in RTX by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

