Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

