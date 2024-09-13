Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 466 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,699,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,373,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,857,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HXL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.