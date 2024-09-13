Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 921 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

