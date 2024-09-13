Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $348.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $352.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.47 and its 200 day moving average is $310.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

