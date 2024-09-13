Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,750,000 after buying an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,295.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 75.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $106.92.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

