Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.34. Beyond shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 253,726 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Beyond Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

