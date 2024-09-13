BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,100 ($27.46) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.69) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.54) to GBX 4,500 ($58.85) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.44).

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,674.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,120.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,227.79. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,941.10 ($25.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

