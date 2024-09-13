Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $27.24 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 125,604 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

