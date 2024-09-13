Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 69,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 327,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

