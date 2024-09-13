BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BiomX Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PHGE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,744. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.90. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BiomX will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
