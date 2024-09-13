BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of BNTX traded up $16.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.82. 4,608,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,493. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

