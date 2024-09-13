Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

