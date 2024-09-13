Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.91. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,617,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

