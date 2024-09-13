BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Update

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BitFuFu Stock Up 13.9 %
Shares of FUFUW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 11,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,220. BitFuFu has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

