BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $725.26 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $725.26 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,373.35 or 0.99954773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054516 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,122,128,597 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

