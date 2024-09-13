BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101. BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81.

