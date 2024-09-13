BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 33,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 83,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackSky Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.