BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 33,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 83,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
BlackSky Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
