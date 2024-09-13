Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 8.2% Higher

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 997,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,302,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $988.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

