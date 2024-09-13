BMO Capital Markets Boosts Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Price Target to C$3.50

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE PRB opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Probe Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.15.

In related news, Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae bought 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00.

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

