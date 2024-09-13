BMO Capital Markets Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.
TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.33.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
