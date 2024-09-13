BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $215.31 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $217.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.