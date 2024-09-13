Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.39

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and traded as high as $65.00. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.04% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

