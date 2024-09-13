Bokf Na Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

