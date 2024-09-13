Bokf Na Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 242,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

