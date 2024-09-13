Bokf Na Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

