Bokf Na Purchases 15,150 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $300.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

