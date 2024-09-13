Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 33362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$143.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.14 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.317218 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.