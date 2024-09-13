BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $444.28 million and approximately $84.73 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,762,756 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,762,760.00827. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00618936 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $85,077,154.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

