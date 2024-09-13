BOOK OF MEME One Day Volume Reaches $82.17 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $447.64 million and approximately $82.17 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00262367 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,762,756 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,762,760.00827. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00618936 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $85,077,154.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

