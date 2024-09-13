Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.11. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $162.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

