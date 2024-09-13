Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.12 and traded as high as C$17.17. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 83,924 shares.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, September 21st. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

