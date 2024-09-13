Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.11. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

