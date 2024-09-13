BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.99

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $29.13. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 142,297 shares traded.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

