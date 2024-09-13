Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

