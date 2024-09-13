Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,009. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

