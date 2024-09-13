BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Major Shareholder Buys $129,330,577.74 in Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 1.4 %

BTSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. 2,258,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,723. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTSG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $16,260,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.