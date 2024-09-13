Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry Sells 17,534 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22.

On Monday, August 19th, Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $210.52 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

