Brokerages Set LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Price Target at $35.00

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,621,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

