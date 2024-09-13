Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target at $10.78

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of MRVI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

