Brokerages Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) PT at $30.17

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

About Oculis

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.95 on Friday. Oculis has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.