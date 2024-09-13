Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.40

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$61.40 and last traded at C$60.58, with a volume of 100794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$25.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4875856 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.51%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. In other news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

