BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. BTC Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BTC Digital will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

