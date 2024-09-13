BTIG Research Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,105 shares in the company, valued at $32,044,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,232 shares of company stock worth $25,255,954. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

