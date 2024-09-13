BTIG Research Raises Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $56.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRDN. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.