Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.09 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CVE BCF opened at C$8.80 on Tuesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.65.
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
