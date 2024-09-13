Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.09 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVE BCF opened at C$8.80 on Tuesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.65.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.